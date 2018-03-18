Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Double-double off bench Saturday
Ferrell scored 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding 12 assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Nets.
Dennis Smith left the game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury, leaving point guard duties entirely in Ferrell's hands, and he responded with a career high in assists and his third career double-double. With both Smith and J.J. Barea (ribs) now banged up, Ferrell could see a spike in his fantasy value in the short term.
