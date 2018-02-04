Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drains three treys in fourth-quarter charge on Saturday
Ferrell posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.
Ferrell continues to prove his mettle in a bench role behind Dennis Smith, and he provided the necessary spark to pull away from the Kings on Saturday by nailing three pivotal 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter. Ferrell's numbers aren't quite enough to push him into fantasy relevance, as his intangibles don't translate to hard fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads Mavs in bench scoring Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Productive off bench again in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench with 19 in loss to Houston•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Collects 22 points Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Late addition to starting five•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.