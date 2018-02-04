Play

Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drains three treys in fourth-quarter charge on Saturday

Ferrell posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.

Ferrell continues to prove his mettle in a bench role behind Dennis Smith, and he provided the necessary spark to pull away from the Kings on Saturday by nailing three pivotal 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter. Ferrell's numbers aren't quite enough to push him into fantasy relevance, as his intangibles don't translate to hard fantasy numbers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories