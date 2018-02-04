Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drains three treys in fourth-quarter charge on Saturday

Ferrell posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.

Ferrell continues to prove his mettle in a bench role behind Dennis Smith, and he provided the necessary spark to pull away from the Kings on Saturday by nailing three pivotal 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter. Ferrell's numbers aren't quite enough to push him into fantasy relevance, as his intangibles don't translate to hard fantasy numbers.