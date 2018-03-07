Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drops season-high 24 in Tuesday's win
Ferrell scored 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nuggets.
It was a season high in scoring for the second-year guard, who's hit for 20 or more points only four times in 2017-18. Ferrell only managed 20 points in his previous four games combined, however, so while Tuesday's performance was impressive, it's unlikely to be repeated any time soon even if Wesley Matthews (hip) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Gets start Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Paces second unit again Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench in scoring Friday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Heads back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Back in starting five Sunday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...