Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drops season-high 24 in Tuesday's win

Ferrell scored 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nuggets.

It was a season high in scoring for the second-year guard, who's hit for 20 or more points only four times in 2017-18. Ferrell only managed 20 points in his previous four games combined, however, so while Tuesday's performance was impressive, it's unlikely to be repeated any time soon even if Wesley Matthews (hip) remains sidelined.