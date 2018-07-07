Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Expected to play for qualifying offer

Ferrell is expected to play for his $2.9 million qualifying offer this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

With free agency winding down, it doesn't appear Ferrell has many, if any, significant suitors. Taking the qualifying offer this year will allow him to re-join free agency as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, when more teams will have cap room and he could garner better offers. He saw 27.8 minutes per game last season -- 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists -- but could see his workload decline with Dennis Smith being a year older and the team adding a top prospect in Luka Doncic.