Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Expected to play sparingly Tuesday

Ferrell is only expected to play sparingly during Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Suns, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks are set to be without a whopping nine players during Tuesday's finale, which includes starting point guard Dennis Smith (knee). While that would typically mean Ferrell would be in line for big minutes, it sounds like the Mavericks will try and rely on some younger guys in order to get one final evaluation in prior to the offseason. If that holds true and Ferrell does see just a handful of minutes, guys like Kyle Collinsworth and Aaron Harrison are going to get all the playing time they can handle.