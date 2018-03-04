Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Gets start Sunday
Ferrell will start in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
With Wesley Matthews (hip) not playing Sunday, Ferrell will be inserted into the starting lineup to run the backcourt alongside Dennis Smith Jr. As a result, Ferrell will likely see a sizable increase in playing time against the Pelicans while J.J. Barea serves as a primary backup off the bench to both he and Smith.
