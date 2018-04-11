Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Just three points in season finale
Ferrell provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in seven minutes during the Mavericks' 124-97 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Ferrell concluded the regular season by posting his lowest point total since Mar. 11. The former Indiana Hoosier star is not under contract for next season though he comes with a low price tag. Playing in every game during the 2017-18 campaign for Dallas, Ferrell averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
