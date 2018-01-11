Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Late addition to starting five
Ferrell will start Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mavs play by play voice Chuck Cooperstein reports.
The Mavs initially confirmed that they'd use their regular starting lineup but at the last second announced that Ferrell will get the nod over Maxi Kleber, as Harrison Barnes shifts to power forward and Wes Matthews moves to small forward.
