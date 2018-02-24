Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench in scoring Friday

Ferrell posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.

Ferrell led the Mavs' bench in scoring in the blowout defeat. The 24-year-old's contributions are likely to fluctuate to a degree in his second-unit role, but Ferrell has typically enjoyed a solid allotment of minutes even when coming off the bench. Factoring in Friday's line, he's averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.3 minutes in seven February contests.