Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench with 15 points
Ferrell scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with one rebound and three assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win against Portland.
From the bench, Ferrell was efficient, shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. A game after shooting 3-of-11 for eight points. the guard responded by leading all bench scorers with 15 points Tuesday. Averaging a career-high 10.5 points on the season, Ferrell has remained a steady scorer in his second full season.
