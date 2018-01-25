Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench with 19 in loss to Houston
Ferrell led the Mavericks bench with 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3PT), four rebounds and four assists in a 104-97 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Ferrell has quietly been a great player off of Dallas' bench all season, as he's averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The 32 minutes played here is also an encouraging sign, as Ferrell has to battle J.J. Barea for guard minutes off the bench. He's also behind Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews on the totem pole, as he could become a huge fantasy asset if one of those players goes down.
