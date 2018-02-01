Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads Mavs in bench scoring Wednesday
Ferrell scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.
The second-year guard has emerged in January as the Mavs' sixth man, averaging 33.1 minutes, 12.5 points, 3.7 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers over the last 11 games. Those numbers may not move the needle in many fantasy formats, but GMs in deeper leagues who are looking for threes could do worse than Ferrell given his consistent role and Dallas' need for all the offense it can find.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Productive off bench again in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads bench with 19 in loss to Houston•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Collects 22 points Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Late addition to starting five•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 13 points in 31 minutes•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...