Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads Mavs in bench scoring Wednesday

Ferrell scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.

The second-year guard has emerged in January as the Mavs' sixth man, averaging 33.1 minutes, 12.5 points, 3.7 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers over the last 11 games. Those numbers may not move the needle in many fantasy formats, but GMs in deeper leagues who are looking for threes could do worse than Ferrell given his consistent role and Dallas' need for all the offense it can find.