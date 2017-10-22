Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads Mavs in scoring in spot-start Saturday

Ferrell tallied 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's 107-91 loss to the Rockets.

With most of the Mav's backcourt not in action Saturday, Ferrell drew the start and received a team-high 41 minutes of playing time. He showed an ability to score, albeit not in the most efficient way possible. Ferrell will likely head back to the bench when first-round rookie Dennis Smith Jr. and other members of the backcourt come back into the mix.