Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads second unit with 16 points Saturday

Ferrell mustered 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.

Ferrell tallied 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Mavericks mount an impressive comeback. The second-year guard has shot an impressive 57.7 percent over his last pair of contests, and he's now posted six straight double-digit scoring efforts. Ferrell's production Saturday was particularly encouraging considering that Dennis Smith, Jr. returned to the lineup for an ankle injury, an indication that he figures to continue seeing a robust workload off the bench for what's left of the season.