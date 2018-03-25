Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads second unit with 16 points Saturday
Ferrell mustered 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.
Ferrell tallied 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Mavericks mount an impressive comeback. The second-year guard has shot an impressive 57.7 percent over his last pair of contests, and he's now posted six straight double-digit scoring efforts. Ferrell's production Saturday was particularly encouraging considering that Dennis Smith, Jr. returned to the lineup for an ankle injury, an indication that he figures to continue seeing a robust workload off the bench for what's left of the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Pours in 20 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will start Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drops season-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Gets start Sunday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...