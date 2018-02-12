Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 20 points

Ferrell tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 loss to Houston.

Ferrell moved back into the starting lineup with J.J Barea (rest) riding the pine. He has the habit of producing games like this from time-to-time, where he looks like a nice add. He lacks consistency, however, and produces little else besides scoring and three-pointers. Leave him alone in standard leagues for now.