Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 23 points off the bench

Ferrell finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to Miami.

Ferrell continued to come off the bench with Dennis Smith back in the starting lineup, finishing with a season-high 23 points on only 13 shots. He has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games while adding 2.3 three-pointers over that same period. He is likely to see his minutes drop as Smith works his way back from his hip injury, but the team is going to be extra careful with managing his court time. Ferrell is by no means a must-own player but could be worth a look in deeper leagues if you are in need of assists with some scoring thrown in.