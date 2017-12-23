Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 23 points off the bench
Ferrell finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to Miami.
Ferrell continued to come off the bench with Dennis Smith back in the starting lineup, finishing with a season-high 23 points on only 13 shots. He has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games while adding 2.3 three-pointers over that same period. He is likely to see his minutes drop as Smith works his way back from his hip injury, but the team is going to be extra careful with managing his court time. Ferrell is by no means a must-own player but could be worth a look in deeper leagues if you are in need of assists with some scoring thrown in.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Set to return to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Near double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Enters starting five Friday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...