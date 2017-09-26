Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Likely to see time on court with other point guards
Ferrell is likely a candidate to spend time on the floor with other point guards during the 2017-18 season, as coach Rick Carlisle noted Tuesday that the team will probably play multiple point guards at once during games, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Ferrell's path to playing time became cloudy after the team drafted Dennis Smith with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. While Smith is still expected to be the starter, Ferrell likely won't be limited to just a backup behind the rookie, as multiple Mav's point guards will seemingly be on the court at once during games. Last season, Ferrell posted 10.0 points and 3.7 assists across 26.0 minutes per game. Even with this news, however, it will likely still be tough for him to reach that workload.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Mavs picking up option•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Uncertain future ahead•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads starters with 21 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 11 points while making fourth straight start•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will move to bench Wednesday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...