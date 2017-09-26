Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Likely to see time on court with other point guards

Ferrell is likely a candidate to spend time on the floor with other point guards during the 2017-18 season, as coach Rick Carlisle noted Tuesday that the team will probably play multiple point guards at once during games, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Ferrell's path to playing time became cloudy after the team drafted Dennis Smith with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. While Smith is still expected to be the starter, Ferrell likely won't be limited to just a backup behind the rookie, as multiple Mav's point guards will seemingly be on the court at once during games. Last season, Ferrell posted 10.0 points and 3.7 assists across 26.0 minutes per game. Even with this news, however, it will likely still be tough for him to reach that workload.