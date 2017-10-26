Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Moves to bench Wednesday
Ferrell will start on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks are going with a bigger lineup against Memphis, swapping Ferrell out for Nerlens Noel. Ferrell, who is averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 34.5 minutes per game this season, should still see his fair share of minutes off the bench with Seth Curry (lower leg) still unavailable.
