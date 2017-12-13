Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Near double-double in win

Ferrell contributed 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 win over the Spurs.

The 24-year-old guard now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and three in the last six contests overall. Ferrell has upped his shot attempts into the double digits in the last pair of contests with considerable success, as he's shooting 48.0 percent (12-for-25) over that span. Ferrell figures to continue seeing starts at point guard while Dennis Smith, Jr. (hip) remains sidelined, while J.J. Barea will continue seeing a generous workload off the bench as well.