Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Paces second unit again Saturday
Ferrell generated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.
Ferrell once again saw a starter's workload and led the second unit in scoring for the second consecutive contest as well. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in three of his past four games overall, and he's offering some serviceable production in scoring, rebounds and assists. However, Ferrell isn't overly efficient relative to playing time, keeping his fantasy value primarily limited to deeper formats and as a cost-effective DFS play.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...