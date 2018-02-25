Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Paces second unit again Saturday

Ferrell generated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.

Ferrell once again saw a starter's workload and led the second unit in scoring for the second consecutive contest as well. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in three of his past four games overall, and he's offering some serviceable production in scoring, rebounds and assists. However, Ferrell isn't overly efficient relative to playing time, keeping his fantasy value primarily limited to deeper formats and as a cost-effective DFS play.