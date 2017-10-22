Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Picks up start vs. Rockets

Ferrell is starting at point guard Saturday against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Ferrell will pick up the start at point guard with Dennis Smith (knee), Seth Curry (leg) and Devin Harris (personal) all unavailable for the contest. He put up 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's regular-season opener.