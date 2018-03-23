Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Pours in 20 points off the bench
Ferrell tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Jazz.
It takes more than one guard to replace the output of talented rookie Dennis Smith (knee), and Yagi Ferrell has been doing an excellent job off the bench while J.JJ. Barea starts in Smith's place. While Barea usually outpaces Farrell, the two guards posted a very similar stat line on Thursday, with Barea's barrage of threes and eights being the only exceptions. As long as Smith is out, both should produce, but Farrell is a riskier play.
