Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Productive off bench again in defeat

Ferrell generated 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.

With J.J. Barea (oblique) and Devin Harris (personal) both out of action Saturday, Ferrell saw a starter's workload off the second unit and parlayed it into his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games. The second-year guard's shooting struggles did continue, however, as he's posted success rates of between 22.2 percent and 38.5 percent in four of the past five contests. Ferrell has encouragingly seen no less than 28 minutes in any of the last nine games, helping him retain decent appeal for those needing some reinforcements at guard in deeper formats.