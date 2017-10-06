Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Quality outing Thursday

Ferrel recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 loss to the Magic.

Ferrell has played well in limited run this preseason, shooting a combined 6-for-11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points across 51 total minutes. With coach Rick Carlisle stating that he's looking to play multiple point guards at once this season, Ferrell should see enough run to warrant ownership in standard fantasy leagues. Last year, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 threes across 26.0 minutes per game.