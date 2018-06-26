Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Receives qualifying offer

Ferrell was extended a qualifying offer from the Mavericks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

An undrafted free agent back in 2016, Ferrell has now spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in all 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign. He finished with averages of 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while knocking down 1.6 three-pointers at a 37.3 percent clip. The qualifying offer makes Ferrell a restricted free agent, which means the Mavericks can match any offer the 25-year-old guard receives in July.