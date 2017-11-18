Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Returns to bench

Ferrell will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

It looks like the Mavericks have opted to go with a bigger lineup to go up against the Timberwolves' physical frontcourt. As a result, Ferrell, who has started the previous four games, will come off the bench. He is unlikely to see the 33.2 minutes he logged in his last four starts.