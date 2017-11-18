Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Returns to bench

Ferrell will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

It looks like the Mavericks have opted to go with a bigger lineup to go up against the Timberwolves' physical frontcourt. As a result, Ferrell, who has started the previous four games, will come off the bench. He is unlikely to see the 33.2 minutes he logged in his last four starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories