Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Returns to bench
Ferrell will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
It looks like the Mavericks have opted to go with a bigger lineup to go up against the Timberwolves' physical frontcourt. As a result, Ferrell, who has started the previous four games, will come off the bench. He is unlikely to see the 33.2 minutes he logged in his last four starts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads Mavs in scoring in spot-start Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Picks up start vs. Rockets•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 14 points Friday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...