Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 12 off bench Monday

Ferrell scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two steals, a rebound and an assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.

Seth Curry got the start at shooting guard in the preseason opener, and coach Rick Carlisle has suggested that he will remain in the starting five when the regular season begins, leaving Ferrell on the bench competing for minutes with veterans J.J. Barea and Devin Harris at both guard spots. The second-year player will likely win that battle as the team begins to prepare for life without Dirk Nowitzki, and while Ferrell's fantasy prospects would be better in a starting role, he could still make an impact as the Mavs' sixth man.