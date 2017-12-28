Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 13 points in 31 minutes

Ferrell scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished four assists and recorded one blocks across 31 minutes Wednesday in Dallas' win against Indiana.

Dallas has strong guard play from top to bottom, and for the most part that limits the fantasy value of each guard on their roster. Five different guards played more than 20 minutes Wednesday, including Ferrell, who bounced back from a poor shooting night against Toronto and led that group of guards in scoring this time out. Unfortunately, Ferrell's fantasy value will be stunted for as long as he is clawing for playing time in such a crowded backcourt.