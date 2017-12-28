Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 13 points in 31 minutes
Ferrell scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished four assists and recorded one blocks across 31 minutes Wednesday in Dallas' win against Indiana.
Dallas has strong guard play from top to bottom, and for the most part that limits the fantasy value of each guard on their roster. Five different guards played more than 20 minutes Wednesday, including Ferrell, who bounced back from a poor shooting night against Toronto and led that group of guards in scoring this time out. Unfortunately, Ferrell's fantasy value will be stunted for as long as he is clawing for playing time in such a crowded backcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Leads team with 23 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Set to return to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Near double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Enters starting five Friday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Tuesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...