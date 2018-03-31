Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 14 off bench Friday

Ferrell scored 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in eight of the last nine games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over that stretch. Ferrell's fantasy upside remains limited, but he's making a solid case for the Mavs' sixth-man job in 2018-19.