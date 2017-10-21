Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 14 points Friday

Ferrell collected 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 93-88 loss to the Kings.

With Dennis Smith (knee), Seth Curry (leg) and Devin Harris (personal) all out Friday, Ferrell had to be relied upon in the backcourt more than usual. While his three-ball wasn't falling, he was aggressive in getting to the basket and drawing fouls. With averages of 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers made per game last season, Ferrell makes for somewhat of a fringe fantasy option, though could improve this season with another year of experience under his belt.