Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Set to return to bench Wednesday

Ferrell will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Mavericks have dealt with a handful of injuries this season, most recently to rookie point guard Dennis Smith (hip). However, Smith is finally back to full strength and will reclaim his starting point guard role, which sends Ferrell back to the bench after working with the top unit over the last few weeks. Ferrell could see his minutes fall back into the mid-to-upper 20's with his move to the bench.