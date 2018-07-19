Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Signs two-year deal with Mavericks

Ferrell re-signed with the Mavericks on Thursday to a two-year, $5.3 million contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Mavericks had previously pulled Ferrell's qualifying offer, but the two sides ultimately reconvened and were able to put an agreement in place. Ferrell was reportedly promised the backup shooting guard role to start the season, so it appears the 25-year-old should still have a rotational role in the backcourt despite the addition of No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic and second-round guard Jalen Brunson. Playing in all 82 games last season, Ferrell averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while knocking down 1.6 three-pointers at a 37.2 percent clip.