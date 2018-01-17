Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Slated for bench role Tuesday
Ferrell will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The Mavericks are opting to go big against the Nuggets, with Maxi Kleber moving into the starting lineup and Ferrell coming off the bench. That will also allow Ferrell to serve as the Mavericks backup point guard and provide some ball-handling help in the second unit with J.J. Barea (groin) still sidelined. The demotion to the bench could potentially mean less minutes overall for Ferrell.
