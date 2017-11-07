Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Tuesday

Ferrell will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Ferrell has shifted back and forth between the bench and the starting five throughout Seth Curry's (leg) absence, and Tuesday will mark his fourth stint in the top unit. He could return to the bench as soon as Saturday's game against the Cavaliers in order to matchup better, though in the meantime, Ferrell could pick up a few extra minutes with the starters.