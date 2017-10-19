Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Wednesday's opener
Ferrell will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
With Seth Curry (lower leg) out for at least the first three games of the season, Ferrell will be drawing the start in his place and should see a temporary boost in fantasy value. Look for Ferrell to see a fairly sizable workload for the duration of Curry's absence, making him an intriguing, low-cost option in DFS contests. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. should also see added minutes with Curry out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Quality outing Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 12 off bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Likely to see time on court with other point guards•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Mavs picking up option•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....