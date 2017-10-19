Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Starting Wednesday's opener

Ferrell will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

With Seth Curry (lower leg) out for at least the first three games of the season, Ferrell will be drawing the start in his place and should see a temporary boost in fantasy value. Look for Ferrell to see a fairly sizable workload for the duration of Curry's absence, making him an intriguing, low-cost option in DFS contests. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. should also see added minutes with Curry out.