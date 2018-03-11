Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will start Sunday vs. Rockets
Ferrell will move into the starting lineup Sunday after Wesley Matthews (leg) was scratched from the contest, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Just before tip, it was announced that Matthews (leg) would be unavailable for the contest. In 19 starts, Ferrell has averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in over 33 minutes per game. Look for J.J. Barea to see an uptick in minutes off the bench as well.
