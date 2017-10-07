Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit

Ferrell, with Seth Curry suffering a stress reaction in his tibia, was seen working with the first unit during Saturday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

It's unclear if coach Rick Carlisle intends to start Ferrell, though he should be in for plenty of run while Curry -- who is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis -- remains sidelined. In 26.0 minutes per game last year, Ferrell posted 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 threes. It's tough to gauge at the moment how much Ferrell's fantasy stock will rise in year-long leagues considering there's not a set timetable for Curry's return.