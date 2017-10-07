Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit
Ferrell, with Seth Curry suffering a stress reaction in his tibia, was seen working with the first unit during Saturday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
It's unclear if coach Rick Carlisle intends to start Ferrell, though he should be in for plenty of run while Curry -- who is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis -- remains sidelined. In 26.0 minutes per game last year, Ferrell posted 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 threes. It's tough to gauge at the moment how much Ferrell's fantasy stock will rise in year-long leagues considering there's not a set timetable for Curry's return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Quality outing Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 12 off bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Likely to see time on court with other point guards•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Mavs picking up option•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Uncertain future ahead•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...