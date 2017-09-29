Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Working with first unit
Ferrell worked with the first unit at shooting guard on Friday, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle said earlier in the week that he would likely use multiple point guards simultaneously, and this would seem to lend credence to that notion. Of course, it's still early in camp, so it's important to take the news with a grain of salt, but it could be an indication that Ferrell has a leg up on Seth Curry, who has worked with the second unit for most of the week. Per Sneed, rookie Dennis Smith, Jr. served as the first-team point guard Friday.
