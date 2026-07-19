Mavericks' Zaccharie Risacher: Dealt to Dallas

Risacher was traded to the Mavericks on Sunday as part of a three-team deal that sent Luguentz Dort and Ryan Nembhard (illness) to the Hawks and three second-round picks to the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Risacher's tenure in Atlanta comes to an end as he'll head to Dallas. In 67 regular-season games (46 starts) with the Hawks during the 2025-26 campaign, the wing averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest. Risacher still has much to prove heading into his third NBA season and will likely slot into a reserve role with the Mavericks, competing with the likes of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Santi Aldama for playing time.