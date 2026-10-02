Risacher is adjusting well to his new team and is looking forward to playing alongside Cooper Flagg, Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal reports.

Risacher has been adjusting well after being traded from the Hawks to the Mavericks in July, and he noted Thursday that he's confident his style will mesh well with Flagg. "I feel like we're going to be a good fit, especially in this team. We're going to play fast. We want to go," said Risacher. "We're going to play physical, and I feel like that's going to be a good fit. I like to play off-ball too, so I feel like just me being able to get to the right spot, get space, and finish those actions, that's going to be a big thing."