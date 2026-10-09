Risacher notched nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Rockets.

With the Mavericks shorthanded, new head coach Dusty May started Risacher, Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and rookie Morez Johnson during the preseason opener. After falling out of favor in Atlanta, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick is getting a fresh start in Dallas and making the most of his new opportunity. "I feel like we're going to be a good fit, especially on this team. We're going to play fast. We want to go," said Risacher. "We're going to play physical, and I feel like that's going to be a good fit. I like to play off-ball too, so I feel like just me being able to get to the right spot, get space, and finish those actions, that's going to be a big thing."