Risacher ended Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Houston with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and five steals over 27 minutes.

Risacher salvaged what was otherwise a disappointing performance, recording a career-high five steals. The jury is still out when it comes to Risacher's projected value, although most are beginning to lose patience. He will get an opportunity to turn things around in Dallas, but will need to offer more on the offensive end, should he wish to play a consistent role. Assuming the steals are more of an anomaly than a regular occurrence, he remains a stream-level player only at this point.