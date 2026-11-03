Risacher had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 115-100 loss to Sacramento.

Risacher struggled to establish himself offensively, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc while finishing with a minus-19 rating. Dallas was missing several rotation players, including Santi Aldama (knee), but Risacher failed to capitalize on the available minutes. His inconsistent offensive involvement limits his fantasy appeal, even in an injury-depleted rotation.