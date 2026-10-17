Risacher recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Risacher bounced back from a slow start, scoring 14 of his 18 points after halftime while making all six of his second-half field-goal attempts. His efficient shooting and four assists were encouraging signs as he continues adjusting to Dallas' offense. Risacher's role alongside Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving will be worth monitoring once the regular season begins, but based on his preseason performances, all signs point to him opening the regular season against the Rockets on Oct. 21 in a starting role.