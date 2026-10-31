Risacher recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-111 win over the Rockets.

It's beginning to look like the Hawks may have given up on Risacher a bit too quickly. While the 21-year-old wing may never live up to his billing as the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he's providing the Mavs with valuable depth so far, particularly on defense. Over the last five games (one start), Risacher is averaging 10.6 points, 6.0 boards, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes.