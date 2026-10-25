Risacher finished Saturday's 122-16 loss to San Antonio with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

Risacher and Naji Marshall were both moved into the Mavericks' starting five due to the absences of both Kyrie Irving (rest) and Cooper Flagg (shoulder). Risacher scored two points or fewer in three of four quarters but did give the Mavericks a spark in the third with nine points. Flagg is expected to miss a few more games while recovering from a mild left shoulder sprain, so Risacher should continue to operate in an elevated role for as long as the former is sidelined.