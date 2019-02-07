Mavericks' Zach Randolph: Dealt to Dallas
Randolph will be dealt to the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Randolph will be sent alongside Justin Jackson to the Mavericks in exchange for Harrison Barnes. The trade may open up some playing time for Randolph, who's been out of the lineup the entire season, failing to record even one minute of run. He'll join a frontcourt in Dallas that will be depleted following the Barnes move considering Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out for the remainder of the season and Dirk Nowitzki has struggled to regain form following an ankle injury that kept him out for the first 26 games of the year. In 2017, Randolph averaged 14.5 points 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.
