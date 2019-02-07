Mavericks' Zach Randolph: Headed for buyout
The Mavericks are expected to waive Randolph, whom they acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Kings, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Shortly after the Mavericks' 99-93 win over the Hornets, it was revealed that Barnes had been shipped away to the Kings in exchange for Randolph and second-year forward Justin Jackson. Dallas likely only agreed to take back Randolph and the remaining money on his two-year, $24 million expiring contract for salary-matching purposes, as the veteran doesn't otherwise have a future on a rebuilding team. The playoff-contending Kings didn't have a need for Randolph either -- the 37-year-old has yet to play a single minute this season -- but that probably has more to do with their glut of frontcourt options. According to Stein, Randolph is expected to have a "sizable buyout market" once he's free to sign with other teams at a more cost-effective deal. Though Randolph is just one season removed from 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per game, he seems unlikely to see close to that level of playing time no matter where he might wind up.
