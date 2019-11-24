Play

Max Montana: Plays five minutes in victory

Montana was held to zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound in five minutes Friday against Windy City.

Montana's largely fallen out of Greensboro's lineup. He's seeing just 5.3 minutes on average this season and has played in just four games, averaging 0.8 points while shooting 11.1 percent from the field per contest.

