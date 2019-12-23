Max Montana: Poor shooting in loss

Montana contributed five points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes Sunday against Erie.

It was a rough night shooting the ball for Montana, who's seen just 21 total minutes over his past two outings. The 23-year-old has struggled to find minutes for the Swarm this season and doesn't appear to have an avenue to consistent minutes anytime soon.